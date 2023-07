Dro­ne pho­to­gra­phy can be fun and it can open a who­le new per­spec­ti­ve on the world. But the­re are rules, a fact that seems to be unknown to many. This includes a no flight zone of 5 km around the air­port of Lon­gye­ar­by­en. Most of Lon­gye­ar­by­en is actual­ly loca­ted within this no flight zone, some­thing many seem to be una­wa­re of, or they deci­de to igno­re it. This is for­bidden and it can be expen­si­ve: recent­ly, seve­ral tou­rists got their dro­nes con­fis­ca­ted and fines of 12,000 kro­ner – and it might even be more, depen­ding on the indi­vi­du­al case.

Fly­ing a dro­ne Sval­bard: prin­ci­pal­ly pos­si­ble – but the­re are rules.

If you want to fly a dro­ne in Sval­bard, then you need to make sure you know the regu­la­ti­ons. Check the Sysselmester’s web­site or the Spits­ber­gen gui­de­book, it has all the infor­ma­ti­on you need to know 😉

On orga­nis­ed tours inclu­ding crui­ses, the­re may be rest­ric­tions from the tour operator/ship owner bey­ond the legal regu­la­ti­ons.