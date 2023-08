A polar bear was shot on Fri­day (05 August) evening in Kross­fjord, while it tried to get into a hut whe­re the­re were seve­ral per­sons insis­de. It is said that the group tried to sca­re the polar bear away wit­hout suc­cess.

The inci­dent is now under inves­ti­ga­ti­ons. Fur­ther details have not yet been released at the time of wri­ting.