The magic of the ear­ly polar night in Spits­ber­gen. A day in Advent­da­len, not far from Lon­gye­ar­by­en. Some impres­si­ons of a day on 78 degrees north in mid Novem­ber from noon with some twi­light to real dark­ness which comes in the ear­ly after­noon.

Click on thumb­nail to open an enlar­ged ver­si­on of the spe­ci­fic pho­to.