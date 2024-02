Fire in Longyearbyen

The­re was a fire in Lon­gye­ar­by­en yes­ter­day (Sun­day, Febru­ary 04) in the late after­noon in way 232 in Gru­ve­da­len, the part of Lon­gye­ar­by­en east of Sval­bard­mu­se­um.

The area whe­re a fire des­troy­ed a house in Lon­gye­ar­by­en on Sun­day.

Seve­ral buil­dings in the area were evacua­ted and the­re was a risk of the fire spre­a­ding to other hou­ses. But this could be pre­ven­ted by the fire bri­ga­de. Mayor Ter­je Aune­vik lau­ded their efforts with warm words.

Nevert­hel­ess, the fire des­troy­ed three flats com­ple­te­ly and fur­ther dama­ge could not yet be excluded on Mon­day mor­ning. Nobo­dy was inju­red. Not­hing is so far known about the cau­se of the fire.

The com­mu­ni­ty took swift efforts to take care of all con­cer­ned, but the loss of three flats is a hard blow on a housing mar­ket that is alre­a­dy dif­fi­cult, to put it mild­ly.

The last fire in Lon­gye­ar­by­en befo­re Sunday’s was in Sep­tem­ber 2022, when three hou­ses with altog­e­ther 12 flats were com­ple­te­ly des­troy­ed. Also then, lucki­ly nobo­dy was inju­red.