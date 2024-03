Jan May­en 2015 … it’s been a while! Well, the­re are expe­ri­en­ces that you just can’t repeat (espe­ci­al­ly when the island in ques­ti­on has mean­while lar­ge­ly been clo­sed by the respon­si­ble govern­ment, but that is ano­ther sto­ry).

Then, we rea­ched the top of Bee­ren­berg and more. You will, as usu­al, find my own impres­si­ons in my tra­vel blog (June 2015). But Pas­cal Prinz cap­tu­red some cool moving images and now he has com­pi­led them to pro­du­ce a gre­at litt­le video:

By down­loa­ding the video you accept the pri­va­cy poli­cy of You­Tube.

Find out more Down­load video Always unlock You­Tube Jan May­en and Bee­ren­berg 2015, by Pas­cal Prinz

Thank you, Pas­cal! 😀👏👍