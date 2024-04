The love­ly litt­le island of Skjer­vøy in Kvæn­an­gen is home to the town of the same name, the lar­gest one in the regi­on with near 2400 inha­bi­tants. Skjervøy’s moment of fame was on 20 August 1896 when Fram show­ed up, Fri­dt­jof Nansen’s ship of the famous 3 year ice drift across the Arc­tic Oce­an. Nan­sen hims­elf was not on board, howe­ver. He and his com­pa­n­ion Johan­sen had left Fram the year befo­re, try­ing to ski to the north pole – which they didn’t reach – and after a win­ter on Franz Josef Land they had retur­ned to Var­dø fur­ther east in north Nor­way a week befo­re Fram‘s arri­val in Skjer­vøy.

Old sto­ries. What most of us got more exci­ted about was a hike up the moun­tain Lai­laf­jel­let. Beau­tiful! Not the hig­hest moun­tain in the area with a mere 205 met­res, but that’s enough to give you a stun­ning pan­o­r­amic view.

The pas­sa­ge towards Trom­sø later the same day came with some gre­at scenic impres­si­ons.

