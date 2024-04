It’s been ano­ther long day and I am not into spen­ding a lot of time with the com­pu­ter now, so some pho­tos and a very few words will do … from the beau­tiful mor­ning in Øks­fjord to the arri­val in Skjer­vøy in the evening in snow­fall.

Click on thumb­nail to open an enlar­ged ver­si­on of the spe­ci­fic pho­to.