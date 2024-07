Today we took off again, this time with SV Mean­der! 18 days of Spits­ber­gen, that’s a lot. We are loo­king for­ward to the adven­ture!

And it was a good start: we enjoy­ed a love­ly litt­le evening crui­se in Ymer­buk­ta, enjoy­ing the evening light at the gla­cier of Esmark­breen.

And as we were just about to call it a day, we sud­den­ly saw a polar bear fami­ly at Alk­hor­net 🙂

Pho­to gal­lery – From Lon­gye­ar­by­en to Ymer­buk­ta and Alk­hor­net – 01st July 2024

