Things hap­pen­ed quick­ly, the wea­ther was gre­at so made as much as pos­si­ble out of the day. Wal­ru­ses were high on the wish­list. We found them in For­lands­und, tog­e­ther with a lot of kit­ti­wa­kes. A love­ly com­bi­na­ti­on 🙂

We con­tin­ued to Ny-Åle­sund, grab­bing the oppor­tu­ni­ty to have the place to our­sel­ves wit­hout any lar­ge ship the­re. Nice!

Pho­to gal­lery – From For­lands­und to Ny-Åle­sund – 02nd July 2024

