We didn’t expect much today. The wea­ther fore­cast was pret­ty bor­ing (fog) and so was real life (fog).

But as so often up here, things just hap­pen­ed. On Score­s­by­øya on the north side of Nord­aus­t­land, the fog had lifted enough to go for a walk. We had to cut it a bit short, though, but the result didn’t dis­ap­point at all … just see the pho­tos in the gal­lery below.

Later, we were again lucky and could go for an evening walk on Par­ry­øya, one of Sjuøya­ne, Svalbard’s nor­t­hern­most islands.

Pho­to gal­lery: Score­s­by­øya, Par­ry­øya – 16th August 2024

