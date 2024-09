Kongsfjord. We had rea­ched Ny-Åle­sund during the night and that’s whe­re we also spent the mor­ning. Cold, win­dy and inte­res­t­ing, as always. With some gre­at views of the Tre Kro­ner and all the other moun­ta­ins and gla­ciers in inner Kongsfjord.

In the after­noon, we got more views of this grand sce­n­ery from a clo­ser distance. Stun­ning. But so is also the gla­cier ice loss, which has even acce­le­ra­ted in recent years. The­re is no deny­ing of that.

On the other hand, the amount of ice in Kongsfjord was quite sur­pri­sing.

The day finis­hed with an ama­zing sun­set in Fjor­ten­de Juli­buk­ta.

Gal­lery – 13th Sep­tem­ber 2024 – Kongsfjord

