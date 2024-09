We spent the first full day in For­lands­und, with a won­derful mor­ning in Eidem­buk­ta, with the litt­le gor­ge, green tun­dra, wide views. It was pret­ty cold – that’s how it should be on 78 degrees north in mid Sep­tem­ber.

In the after­noon, we spent some gol­den hours on Her­man­senøya. From the distance, a small, not very exci­ting loo­king island. On a clo­ser view, full of inte­res­t­ing and beau­tiful details.

And the sun­set later that evening in nor­t­hern For­lands­und … stun­ning!

Pho­to gal­lery For­lands­und: Eidem­buk­ta & Her­man­senøya, 11th Sep­tem­ber 2024

