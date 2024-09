After a long pas­sa­ge during the night we rea­ched St. Jons­fjord exact­ly in time after break­fast to enjoy a love­ly mor­ning moun­tain hike with stun­ning gla­cier views.

In the after­noon we made a tun­dra walk at Gjert­se­nod­den, enjoy­ing the sun.

Pho­to gal­lery St. Jons­fjord: Valen­tins­ryg­gen, Gjert­se­nod­den – 20th Sep­tem­ber 2024

Click on thumb­nail to open an enlar­ged ver­si­on of the spe­ci­fic pho­to.