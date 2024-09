Wed­nes­day ended with landing on Mof­fen (for any­thing befo­re that, see pre­vious blog). Cool! Mof­fen is a very spe­cial place and cer­tain­ly one that you don’t get to too often.

It tur­ned out to be good to con­ti­nue to Hol­miabuk­ta in nor­thwest Spits­ber­gen for ancho­ring. The wind picked up quite con­sider­a­b­ly at the north coast. Time to move on. But we were in the right place and we got a love­ly mor­ning at Sal­ly­ham­na and Sabi­neodden.

The after­noon was quite win­dy, but we finis­hed it in a rather spon­ta­neous and very cool way at Smee­ren­burg­breen.

Pho­to gal­lery – Mof­fen, Sal­ly­ham­na, Smee­ren­burg­breen – 18th/19th Sep­tem­ber 2024

Click on thumb­nail to open an enlar­ged ver­si­on of the spe­ci­fic pho­to.