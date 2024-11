Trom­sø! The­re is always some­thing to dis­co­ver, some­thing that you haven’t seen befo­re. The most inte­res­t­ing book­shop in town, for exam­p­le, well hid­den in Sjø­ga­ta 20. Recom­men­ded!

“Trom­sø fri­mer­ke og mynt” in Sjø­ga­ta 20: Tromsø’s most exci­ting book­shop.

So, here we go again! One more time, as far as I am con­cer­ned. One more time “Arc­tic under sail”. With good ol’ Anti­gua, loo­king for nor­t­hern lights and wha­les.

Nor­t­hern lights we found direct­ly on the first evening 🙂 and as for the wha­les, we will have to wait a litt­le bit. The wea­ther is sim­ply incre­di­ble. One storm after the other. Bet­ter to hide some­whe­re in the fjords for a while befo­re we head towards Kvæn­an­gen. But no worries, we will get the­re.

Pho­to gal­lery Trom­sø – 12th Novem­ber 2024

