As I men­tio­ned befo­re, the last night was long. Or short, depen­ding on how you look at it. Nor­t­hern lights were the thing, the­re had been quite a show on the sky. Ama­zing!

After a litt­le walk in and near Ham­nes with gre­at views of the stun­ning Lyn­gen­alps we set sails in Lyn­gen­fjord. Sai­ling the­re – and I mean real sai­ling – was a fan­ta­stic was to round this voya­ge off!

Pho­to gal­lery Ham­nes & Lyn­gen­fjord – 10th Novem­ber 2024

Then we went back to Trom­sø, and this is the last blog ent­ry of this voya­ge. It was inde­ed a spe­cial one, with a lot of wea­ther that can aptly be descri­bed as awful. Yet, it was a gre­at trip, we saw a lot and the spi­rits were good. Thanks to all of you who were part of it!