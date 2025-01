It can hap­pen that quick­ly. It loo­ked like this the other day:

Nor­t­hern lights over Lon­gye­ar­by­en.

And today like this. It can hap­pen that quick­ly.

Snow­storm in Lon­gye­ar­by­en.

Wind and lots of snow, that’s a com­bi­na­ti­on that brings some exci­te­ment. The­se amounts of snow are unu­su­al for Lon­gye­ar­by­en, whe­re the over­all cli­ma­te is still arc­tic and thus rather low in pre­ci­pi­ta­ti­on, and bring chal­lenges with them: air traf­fic is impai­red and indi­vi­du­al buil­dings and sec­tions of ter­rain have alre­a­dy been evacua­ted or clo­sed by the Sys­sel­mes­ter due to the risk of ava­lan­ches. So far, this affects litt­le used buil­dings and snow­mo­bi­le trails near slo­pes in Lon­gye­ar­by­en, but on a day like this it’s bet­ter to lea­ve the hor­ses in the sta­ble any­way.

The slo­pes at Suk­ker­top­pen near the cen­tral resi­den­ti­al are­as have been equip­ped with exten­si­ve ava­lan­che bar­riers sin­ce the dead­ly ava­lan­che in 2015, other­wi­se the resi­den­ti­al are­as in this area might also have alre­a­dy been affec­ted by evacua­tions.

Click on thumb­nail to open an enlar­ged ver­si­on of the spe­ci­fic pho­to.