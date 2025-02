In Lon­gye­ar­by­en, as in many other places, not ever­yo­ne is hap­py to see crui­se ships in the har­bour. The crui­se indus­try, espe­ci­al­ly with its lar­ger ships, is not always wel­co­med in Lon­gye­ar­by­en.

And the locals have cer­tain­ly been annoy­ed by the queu­es at the post office, the super­mar­ket or the over­c­row­ded café, and dri­vers regu­lar­ly react with incom­pre­hen­si­on to tou­rists who mista­ke the road bet­ween the har­bour and the town cent­re for a foot­path. It’s all the­re for all to see on the days in ques­ti­on.

Ships of all sizes come to Lon­gye­ar­by­en. They all lea­ve money the­re.

What is invi­si­ble, howe­ver, is what the ships bring to Lon­gye­ar­by­en: eco­no­mic power in the form of a lot of money. Of cour­se, tho­se who don’t get a seat in the café or sla­lom down the street at wal­king pace are not neces­s­a­ri­ly the ones who­se bank accounts fill up. But the amounts are con­sidera­ble, and a signi­fi­cant part of it is dis­tri­bu­ted wide­ly through the wages of num­e­rous ser­vice pro­vi­ders and sales in shops.

Now we have some figu­res for 2024:

The some­what smal­ler ships (‘expe­di­ti­on ships’) left 235 mil­li­on kro­ner (around 20 mil­li­on euros) in Lon­gye­ar­by­en.

The cor­re­spon­ding figu­re for the lar­ger crui­se ships is 112.5 mil­li­on kro­ner (around 9.6 mil­li­on euros).

Pas­sen­gers on smal­ler ships are also ahead when it comes to per­so­nal spen­ding: on avera­ge, expe­di­ti­on ship pas­sen­gers spent 8090 kro­ner (around 690 euros) per per­son, while crui­se ship pas­sen­gers spent 1886 kro­ner (160 euros).

Ny-Åle­sund bene­fi­ted from 21,000 visi­tors who came as tou­rists on ships with 14 mil­li­on kro­ner (approx. 1.2 mil­li­on euros).

The­se figu­res are con­sidera­ble, espe­ci­al­ly as the­se are very small towns: In purely mathe­ma­ti­cal terms, ship tou­rists lea­ve behind around 12,000 euros for each of Longyearbyen’s 2500 inha­bi­tants. This includes fees for the har­bour, which the muni­ci­pa­li­ty owns but can­not free­ly dis­po­se of for legal reasons, but also hotels, retail­ers, restau­rants and local tour ope­ra­tors.

It would be inte­res­t­ing to know exact­ly what the­se sums are spent on and whe­re the money goes. Howe­ver, this is not clear from the infor­ma­ti­on available. It comes from a report by the Danish con­sul­tancy Epi­ni­on for the indus­try asso­cia­ti­on Visit Sval­bard. They found the figu­res so high that they asked Epi­ni­on to check for errors befo­re they took it fur­ther. Howe­ver, the report tur­ned out to be cor­rect and some of the key figu­res have now been published in Sval­bard­pos­ten.