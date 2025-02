The title might make your thoughts go astray ūü§™ but don‚Äôt worry, this post doesn‚Äôt need an age limit.

I recent¬≠ly men¬≠tio¬≠ned ‚ÄėJern¬≠sen¬≠ga‚Äô, ‚Äėthe iron bed‚Äô in Advent¬≠da¬≠len. If you want to know what that is all about and what the sto¬≠ry behind it is, you can take a look at a new page I have crea¬≠ted sin¬≠ce then. Just click here and you‚Äôll be in Advent¬≠da¬≠len in your mind‚Äôs eye.

And as a visu­al high­light, the­re is a pan­o­r­amic view on that page, taken in this incre­di­bly beau­tiful red light that we recent­ly had. It real­ly looks like what I ima­gi­ne it would look like on Mars, it was quite incre­di­ble!

So as not to spoil any­thing, there’s no pic­tu­re here now. But you will of cour­se find pic­tures on the new Jern­sen­ga page.

And if you want even more of the beau­tiful red light, you should take a look at Inne­rhyt­ta.