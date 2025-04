The news of mine 7’s future as a muse­um was an April Fool’s joke (and cle­ar­ly reco­g­nisable as such, I hope, isn’t it?) – this pro­ba­b­ly sounds like an even more absurd April Fool’s joke, but it’s not: the tariffs that the US govern­ment is said to have intro­du­ced also affect Sval­bard and Jan May­en.

But not becau­se they auto­ma­ti­cal­ly fall under the tariffs becau­se they belong to Nor­way, but becau­se they have their own tariffs. While Nor­way is sub­ject to a 15% tariff, exports from Sval­bard and Jan May­en to the US are sub­ject to a 10% tariff, accor­ding to NRK.

The good news is that, com­pared to many other count­ries, the export eco­no­my in Lon­gye­ar­by­en and Olon­kin­by­en (the sta­ti­on on Jan May­en) gets off rela­tively light­ly.

The­re is sim­ply no export eco­no­my in the­se or other places on the islands. Svalbard’s only export so far has been coal, which has not been sold to the US in recent histo­ry. And the­re is no civi­li­an popu­la­ti­on on Jan May­en any­way, just a sta­ti­on, and the­r­e­fo­re no eco­no­my at all.

On Jan May­en the­re is just as much export eco­no­my as you can see in this pic­tu­re: none at all.

Sval­bard and Jan May­en are not the only remo­te islands wit­hout an export eco­no­my that the US govern­ment has impo­sed tariffs on. Accor­ding to Spie­gel online, they include the sub-Ant­ar­c­tic islands of Heard and McDo­nald, as well as Nor­folk Island near Aus­tra­lia.

Com­ment

If anyo­ne has an expl­ana­ti­on as to why this might make sen­se (lea­ving asi­de the fun­da­men­tal sen­se or non­sen­se of tariffs), I would be inte­res­ted to hear it. I have no idea.