A pho­to and a report have been doing the rounds on social media for days: Joshua Hol­ko from Aus­tra­lia, owner of Wild Natu­re Pho­to Tra­vel, was tra­vel­ling with a group of pho­to­graph­ers on the small (12-pas­sen­ger) MS Freya in the Van Mijenfjord when they obser­ved a heli­c­op­ter from the rese­arch ves­sel Kron­prins Haa­kon cha­sing a polar bear at a distance of around three kilo­me­t­res. This is a com­mon pro­ce­du­re used by sci­en­tists to get within shoo­ting ran­ge to tran­qui­li­se, exami­ne and tag polar bears.

Hol­ko descri­bes the pro­cess as fol­lows (the ori­gi­nal text from 20 April can be found on Holko’s Face­book pro­fi­le): “I docu­men­ted this dis­gus­ting sce­ne of so cal­led ‘rese­ar­chers’ har­ras­sing, and cha­sing a Polar Bear with their heli­c­op­ter. This bear we had obser­ved from more than 3 km away res­t­ing peaceful­ly and wal­king on the ice. When the heli­c­op­ter came, they pani­cked the bear. They then cha­sed it inces­sant­ly at low alti­tu­de for more than thir­ty minu­tes befo­re suc­cessful­ly dart­ing the now utter­ly exhaus­ted bear. This bear was ter­ri­fied, run­ning for its life.”

Polar bear and heli­c­op­ter, pho­to­gra­phed by Joshua Hol­ko during the descri­bed inci­dent in Van Mijenfjord from a distance of about three kilo­me­t­res.

Fur­ther comm­ents fol­low in the ori­gi­nal artic­le.

The prac­ti­ce of cha­sing and stun­ning polar bears with heli­c­op­ters for sci­en­ti­fic pur­po­ses has been cri­ti­cis­ed many times over the years, but so far wit­hout any con­se­quen­ces. The cur­rent case is now attrac­ting wide­spread media atten­ti­on, inclu­ding in the edi­to­ri­al media, such as NRK and, of cour­se, Sval­bard­pos­ten.

Inci­dents of this kind are rare­ly publi­cis­ed as they take place in very remo­te regi­ons and are the­r­e­fo­re rare­ly obser­ved by bystan­ders. Holko’s descrip­ti­on and pic­tu­re would have attrac­ted a lot of atten­ti­on also years ago. Howe­ver, the inci­dent now seems all the more stran­ge as the very strict distancing rules from polar bears that other­wi­se app­ly to ever­yo­ne (500 met­res from Febru­ary to June, other­wi­se 300 met­res) were intro­du­ced in Sval­bard this year. Hol­ko hims­elf explai­ned in a later artic­le that his aim was not to use one grie­van­ce to cla­im the right to ano­ther grie­van­ce, but that the aim must always be to ensu­re the pro­tec­tion of and respect for the polar bear, for which the new rules for the gene­ral public would not have been neces­sa­ry. Howe­ver, one can cer­tain­ly ask cri­ti­cal ques­ti­ons about sci­en­ti­fic prac­ti­ce. The aut­hor of this artic­le agrees.

Hol­ko for­mu­la­ted this as fol­lows in ano­ther artic­le on Face­book from 24 April: “Wild­life pho­to­gra­phy of Polar Bears doesn’t need a wide ang­le lens to be powerful, emo­ti­ve and dra­ma­tic. What is requi­red is an under­stan­ding and respect for the wild­life. Wild­life FIRST. Pho­to­gra­phy second. This is not a com­pa­ri­son bet­ween Sci­ence and Tou­rism. That is not the intent. This is a com­pa­ri­son bet­ween metho­do­lo­gies. How Polar Bears can be enga­ged with, with respect, or as in the case of the recent heli­c­op­ter inci­dent by rese­ar­chers, wit­hout respect that undu­ly stres­ses the ani­mal. I am not against the Sci­ence of Polar Bears. I am against inva­si­ve, stressful methods such as cha­sing bears from heli­c­op­ter.”

The distance rules app­ly to ever­yo­ne and this is unli­kely to chan­ge any time soon, nor is a more ethi­cal­ly based approach to rese­arch in sight. But the deba­te about this is once again in the world, and anyo­ne who wants to help make it effec­ti­ve can now even sign a peti­ti­on at Change.org that was star­ted after the cur­rent case.