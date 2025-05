If you’re on Face­book, you can watch a rather dra­ma­tic mobi­le pho­ne video of a clo­se encoun­ter with a polar bear in Pyra­mi­den. No fur­ther details are known, the per­son was able to jump onto a snow­mo­bi­le at the last moment and dri­ve away. This link leads to the short video on Face­book, the video is cir­cu­la­ting wide­ly.

Clo­se encoun­ter with a polar bear in Pyra­mi­den.

Screen­shot of a video by Rebec­ca Baack.

After the equal­ly dra­ma­tic clo­se encoun­ter bet­ween a group of tou­rists and a polar bear near Fred­heim in Tem­pel­fjord, this is the second encoun­ter bet­ween humans and polar bears this year, which only by luck escaped wit­hout serious con­se­quen­ces.