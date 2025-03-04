Last Mon­day (24 Febru­ary) the­re was an encoun­ter bet­ween a polar bear and a group of tou­rists near Fred­heim in Tem­pel­fjord. Details have now emer­ged in an artic­le in Sval­bard­pos­ten, making it clear that the inci­dent was dra­ma­tic and that it was only by luck that no one was inju­red and the polar bear was not.

Fred­heim two days after the dan­ge­rous encoun­ter.

The group had been on a day trip by snow­mo­bi­le from Lon­gye­ar­by­en and had rea­ched Fred­heim and were pre­pa­ring to stop for a meal. Accor­ding to one of the French tou­rists invol­ved, the polar bear sud­den­ly appeared within two or three met­res of the group.

The details of what hap­pen­ed next are not public know­ledge, but accor­ding to wit­nesses, one woman fell as she ran away, and short­ly after­wards the bear had rea­ched her and was stan­ding with one paw on her back. Howe­ver, it is said that the bear was not aggres­si­ve and did not try to attack the woman or anyo­ne else. Accor­ding to Sval­bard­pos­ten, French­man Antoine Ter­ro­n­es descri­bed the polar bear’s beha­viour as fol­lows: “I did not per­cei­ve it as an attack, it was not as if the bear was hun­gry and deter­mi­ned. It see­med rela­xed, rai­sed its head as if it was snif­fing, and wal­ked slow­ly towards us.”

But then the bear picked up speed and star­ted fol­lo­wing the woman, who was soon on the ground with a bear’s paw on her back.

At this point, the gui­des fired with signal pis­tols and rif­les to sca­re the bear away, which was suc­cessful. One gui­de was said to have been rea­dy with a rif­le to shoot the bear, but befo­re that point came, the ani­mal was dri­ven away by a shot from a signal pis­tol. The bear then moved away from the group as more shots were fired.

The­re was ano­ther group of tou­rists near­by and their gui­des had pre­pared with signal pis­tols and rif­les.

The who­le inci­dent hap­pen­ed in a mat­ter of moments.

As soon as the imme­dia­te dan­ger had pas­sed, the group retur­ned to Lon­gye­ar­by­en and infor­med the Sys­sel­mes­ter. All tho­se direct­ly invol­ved then met with a cri­sis team to deal with the shock. Accor­ding to eye­wit­ness Ter­ro­n­es, some of the peo­p­le invol­ved were quite affec­ted by what had hap­pen­ed, and the dis­cus­sions with the cri­sis team were very hel­pful in deal­ing with the situa­ti­on.

Fred­heim with polar bear (the pho­to was taken years ago).

The use of a cri­sis team after a polar bear encoun­ter whe­re the­re were no inju­ries or worse to humans or ani­mals is unu­su­al and alre­a­dy sug­gested that the inci­dent was dra­ma­tic.

Unfort­u­na­te­ly, not enough is known about the exact cour­se of events to real­ly under­stand what hap­pen­ed and how the polar bear was able to get so clo­se to the group unno­ti­ced. Accor­ding to eye­wit­nesses, one of the gui­des had gone out to check the area for polar bears. In gene­ral, the beha­viour of ever­yo­ne invol­ved in the inci­dent was prai­sed and descri­bed as impec­ca­ble, accor­ding to others who have recei­ved first-hand reports just minu­tes befo­re the inci­dent. Sval­bard­pos­ten quo­tes French­man Ter­ro­n­es as say­ing: “When the bear came, the gui­des reac­ted quick­ly and cor­rect­ly. I think they saved our lives. I have not­hing nega­ti­ve to say about their reac­tion. They did ever­y­thing they could in a dif­fi­cult situa­ti­on.”

The bear can actual­ly be seen in a pho­to­graph taken befo­re it appeared, alt­hough it was not dis­co­ver­ed until later. When the pho­to was taken, the bear was on the shore of Tem­pel­fjord, about two or three kilo­me­t­res nor­the­ast of Fred­heim.

Com­men­ta­ry

So much for the infor­ma­ti­on actual­ly known in public. Bey­ond that, it would be inte­res­t­ing to know exact­ly how many peo­p­le were the­re in total, how many gui­des were the­re and, most important­ly, whe­re exact­ly the peo­p­le invol­ved were at the time in ques­ti­on. To be clear, this is not about poin­ting fin­gers, it is about try­ing to under­stand how a polar bear could get within a few met­res of a group of peo­p­le unno­ti­ced. But wit­hout real­ly accu­ra­te infor­ma­ti­on, we can only spe­cu­la­te.

Spe­cu­la­ti­on is never good, but not thin­king at all is even worse. So here is a bit of spe­cu­la­ti­on.

We know that the bear was on the shore north-east of Fred­heim befo­re the inci­dent. We also know that the group in ques­ti­on were pre­pa­ring their lunch at the Fred­heim huts when the bear sud­den­ly appeared next to them.

The Fred­heim huts are situa­ted on a ter­race a few met­res hig­her than the near­by shore. The slo­pe lea­ding down from the ter­race to the shore can only be seen if you are stan­ding clo­se to it; if you stand a litt­le fur­ther away, the­re is a blind spot. It is reasonable to assu­me that the bear was wal­king in this area when it approa­ched unno­ti­ced. This is also an obvious assump­ti­on as this is exact­ly the rou­te along the shore that bears often take.

Over­view pic­tu­re of Fred­heim and sur­roun­ding area with pos­si­ble posi­ti­ons to illus­tra­te the assu­med sequence of events. The bear was appro­xi­m­ate­ly at posi­ti­on 1 when it was pho­to­gra­phed but not seen (it was only dis­co­ver­ed later in the pho­to). If the bear was fol­lo­wing appro­xi­m­ate­ly the dot­ted rou­te, this could explain why it was not seen when – if – the group was at posi­ti­on 3. All posi­ti­ons are assu­med, espe­ci­al­ly posi­ti­on 3 is only assu­med based on the exis­ting descrip­ti­on and know­ledge of the ter­rain and the usu­al (but not the con­cre­te) pro­ce­du­res on site.

Assum­ing that this was the case (which is not a cer­tain­ty), the important takea­way would be to bear in mind that safe­ty always depends on the are­as of ter­rain that you can not see. It is not enough that the­re are no bears whe­re you can see them if they were the­re. The ques­ti­on is what is the­re whe­re the ter­rain obscu­res the view.

Con­stant vigi­lan­ce and ‘what-if’ thin­king, espe­ci­al­ly in rela­ti­on to are­as of ter­rain that can­not be seen, are and will remain key aspects of stay­ing as safe as pos­si­ble in polar bear coun­try.

The fact that the polar bear was visi­ble in a pho­to­graph taken pri­or to the inci­dent, but was not reco­g­nis­ed, is a point that may give pau­se to tho­se invol­ved.

The­se points should be taken into con­side­ra­ti­on, espe­ci­al­ly if you are one of tho­se respon­si­ble for others in the Arc­tic. But not only that, becau­se it is always the atten­ti­on of all tho­se pre­sent that can, should and must con­tri­bu­te to avo­i­ding dan­ge­rous situa­tions.

One final com­ment: If it were the case – and this is the impres­si­on given by the descrip­ti­ons available – that a woman was lying on the ground, the polar bear was stan­ding right next to her or even more or less on top of her, and a gui­de was stan­ding a few met­res away with a rif­le, rea­dy to shoot to kill, but did not do so, for exam­p­le in order not to end­an­ger peo­p­le in the con­fu­sed situa­ti­on with shots and/or to pro­tect the polar bear, as long as shoo­ting was not abso­lut­e­ly neces­sa­ry: hats off, you have to have the ner­ves to act like that!