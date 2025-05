We spent the third day of the trip on the west coast of Spits­ber­gen in For­lands­und. In Farm­ham­na, oppo­si­te the trap­per sta­ti­on, we set off on a short hike into the win­try land­scape, with the icy wind dri­ving the snow around our feet. A won­derful Arc­tic land­scape: vast and bar­ren, wild and beau­tiful!

The Dah­l­breen was the first gla­cier we later saw with our eyes and len­ses. Who knows how many gla­ciers would turn out to be acces­si­ble at this ear­ly time of year? It was cer­tain­ly right to take the oppor­tu­ni­ty here. Well, the­re was cer­tain­ly not­hing wrong with it any­way 🙂

We rea­ched Ny-Åle­sund in the late evening, befo­re the wea­ther fore­cast pre­dic­ted it would get a litt­le uncom­for­ta­ble off the coast.

