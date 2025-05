We cast off yes­ter­day (Wed­nes­day, 30 April) in Lon­gye­ar­by­en with SV Mean­der – Spits­ber­gen under sail 2025 gets under­way! Mar­vell­ous!

It’s ear­ly in the sea­son. This trip is still in the Arc­tic win­ter. Late win­ter, but win­ter, the snow is ever­y­whe­re and the tem­pe­ra­tures are below free­zing.

So we set off in good spi­rits, with Mario at the wheel and Jan at the pots, to men­ti­on names that might still be fami­li­ar to tho­se who have been on the Mean­der in recent years. Of cour­se, there’s also Fabi­an, Mar­tin and Nane. And me and ele­ven peo­p­le who have a tas­te for Arc­tic natu­re.

The first leg took us north to Skans­buk­ta, whe­re we also made our first shore lea­ve of the trip today. Skans­buk­ta in win­ter dress, beau­tiful and quite dif­fe­rent from what it usual­ly looks like!

The tra­vel blog will con­ti­nue to be updated over the next few days.

