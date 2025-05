A day in the drift ice in the north-west of Spits­ber­gen. It was the per­fect day, wind­less and incre­asing­ly sun­ny, unfor­gett­ab­ly beau­tiful! The wind of the last few days had cau­sed the ice to drift quite far sou­thwards, we had encoun­te­red it south of Mag­da­le­nefjord.

