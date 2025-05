What a day! Start­ing with the fan­ta­stic wea­ther. It couldn’t have been bet­ter.

We spent the mor­ning in Coles­buk­ta. In addi­ti­on to this important part of Spitsbergen’s histo­ry, the­re were snow bun­tings, reinde­er, silence, beau­tiful sce­n­ery and the odd group of snow­mo­bi­lers, which seems quite unu­su­al when you’re tra­vel­ling by boat yours­elf.

To com­ple­te the sto­ry, we later made a pas­sa­ge near Gru­mant­by­en. The two places belon­ged tog­e­ther.

In the after­noon we went to Bore­buk­ta. Sim­ply mar­vell­ous­ly beau­tiful! The­re were wal­ru­ses ever­y­whe­re on the ice floes of bro­ken up fjord ice and num­e­rous small ice­bergs drif­ting in the water next to them. And all this under a blue sky and with no wind at all!

We didn’t see more than a trace of the King of the Arc­tic … but that chan­ged in Dick­son­fjord, whe­re we had actual­ly only plan­ned to go for a short evening walk. But then the polar bear came wal­king up and we dis­co­ver­ed that you can have a won­derful expe­ri­ence and take beau­tiful pho­tos even from the now legal­ly pre­scri­bed distance of 500 met­res. Good thing that I inves­ted in a came­ra and lens again last autumn, which real­ly scores points in a situa­ti­on like this. By the way, ever­yo­ne who is here on board with us on Mean­der will of cour­se be pro­vi­ded with pho­tos by me.

Click on thumb­nail to open an enlar­ged ver­si­on of the spe­ci­fic pho­to.

By the way, I would like to take this oppor­tu­ni­ty to point out that we still have seve­ral places available on Mean­der in the most beau­tiful Arc­tic sum­mer, 10-18 July (Ger­man spea­king)! If you are inte­res­ted, just get in touch with Uwe Maaß at the Geo­gra­phi­sche Rei­se­ge­sell­schaft. On all our trips, I will use high-qua­li­ty came­ra tech­no­lo­gy to ensu­re the best pos­si­ble pic­tures, which all par­ti­ci­pan­ts will recei­ve!