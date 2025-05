The last day was once again a crow­ning fina­le. Howe­ver, it didn’t go quite as plan­ned. We wan­ted to go ashore again and were stan­ding on the shore at Kapp Wijk, but befo­re ever­yo­ne had even packed their life jackets into the famous oran­ge bag, ano­ther polar bear appeared 😀 quite far away, on the fjord ice towards Blo­mes­let­ta.

Nevert­hel­ess, we were picked up again straight away and went to see what was hap­pe­ning. And it was extra­or­di­na­ry and exci­ting. The bear went for a swim and tried to dive and grab one of the many ful­mars that were sit­ting on the water. And it work­ed! I’d never seen a polar bear grab a bird sit­ting on the water from below befo­re. Arc­tic natu­re is always good for a sur­pri­se!

It was quite far away, but with hea­vy pho­to­gra­phic equip­ment it was still pos­si­ble to take pho­tos in which you can at least reco­g­ni­se the result. And later the bear actual­ly came a litt­le clo­ser. Of cour­se, 500 met­res, of cour­se. But with a high-qua­li­ty focal length of 860 mm and 45 MP, you can do some­thing.

We were able to cover the last few miles towards Lon­gye­ar­by­en under sail, and then Jan pul­led out all the stops in the gal­ley. All in all, it was a real­ly well-roun­ded last day that ended in a gre­at mood – I would like to thank ever­yo­ne who con­tri­bu­ted to making it such a won­derful trip: The crew of the Mean­der, the par­ti­ci­pan­ts and of cour­se Legu­an Rei­sen as the orga­nis­er of this trip! It was gre­at!

Click on thumb­nail to open an enlar­ged ver­si­on of the spe­ci­fic pho­to.

Spits­ber­gen 10-18 July 2025 with SV Mean­der

That’s my ceter­um cen­seo (the last words of every post) for the time being: We still have seve­ral places available on SV Mean­der in the most beau­tiful Arc­tic sum­mer, 10-18 July (Ger­man spea­king)! If you are inte­res­ted, you can cont­act Uwe Maaß at the Geo­gra­phi­sche Rei­se­ge­sell­schaft direct­ly, Legu­an Rei­sen can also help. On all our trips, I will use high-qua­li­ty came­ra tech­no­lo­gy to ensu­re the best pos­si­ble pic­tures, which all par­ti­ci­pan­ts will recei­ve!