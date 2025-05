A short trip with SV Mean­der in Isfjord. Just 1.5 days, and yet it was real­ly worth it – espe­ci­al­ly as nobo­dy flew in, the par­ti­ci­pan­ts were all local mem­bers of the Lon­gye­ar­by­en Pho­to Club (foto­klubb).

It’s unbe­lie­va­ble what you can do and see in such a short time if you’re lucky with the wea­ther! A few impres­si­ons, from Trygg­ham­na to Bore­buk­ta and Coles­buk­ta:

Click on thumb­nail to open an enlar­ged ver­si­on of the spe­ci­fic pho­to.