A day in the north-west of Spits­ber­gen. Start­ing in the beau­tiful Hamil­ton­buk­ta in Raud­fjord, reinde­er and arc­tic foxes said good mor­ning to each other under a lar­ge birdcliff. Later, we met an almost curious beard­ed seal.

The lar­ge Svitjod­breen gla­cier in Fuglefjord was a litt­le grey, but this made it appear even wil­der and more powerful.

Some fri­end­ly har­bour seals on the coast of Dan­s­køya roun­ded off this eventful, beau­tiful day.

