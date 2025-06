A beau­tiful day on the west coast of Spits­ber­gen, in For­lands­und. It was good to see the sun again.

For­lands­und is known for wal­ru­ses. That’s what we were after, and they were at home ☺️

We went for a short hike in St. Jons­fjord. A bit of exer­cise did us good, and the views over the land­scape, fell and fjord, snow and ice … mar­vell­ous!

Then it was time to get away from the west coast. It was going to be quite stor­my the­re over the next few days. But that shouldn’t bother us too much in Isfjord. So off we went!

