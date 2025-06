Mon­day was the last day of this won­derful trip. It’s unbe­lie­va­ble how quick­ly time flies when it’s so full and varied.

We spent this day in Bil­lefjord. Even though our hopes of see­ing a polar bear were ulti­m­ate­ly not rea­li­sed, this day was a won­derful end to a beau­tiful trip, with shore excur­si­ons in Skans­buk­ta and on Gips­huks­let­ta and a trip along the fjord ice edge in inner Bil­lefjord.

This was the end of this trip to the snow and ice land­scapes of the Arc­tic spring. Many thanks to ever­yo­ne who took part – it was a plea­su­re! And of cour­se to the crew of SV Mean­der!

Click on thumb­nail to open an enlar­ged ver­si­on of the spe­ci­fic pho­to.