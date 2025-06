We spent a good two days in the north-west of Spits­ber­gen, bet­ween Bjørn­ham­na and Raud­fjord. Unfort­u­na­te­ly, due to the wea­ther, we were not gran­ted a trip to the drift ice (the wave height the­re was 1-1.5 met­res at the time), so we spent a day in Raud­fjord ins­tead. We didn’t reg­ret the swap 🐻‍❄️😎 and were once again able to see that even with the now legal­ly requi­red distance of 500 met­res (300 met­res from 1 July), an impres­si­ve expe­ri­ence and beau­tiful pho­tos are pos­si­ble.

