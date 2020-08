Covid-19 outbreak on Hurtigruten-ship: all cruises cancelled

36 crew members and several passengers on the Hurtigruten-ship MS Roald Amundsen were found to be infected with Covid-19 on Friday. The Roald Amundsen had made several expedition cruises from mainland Norway to Spitsbergen, but without visiting any of the settlements.

The ship is now in Tromsø in isolation. Crew and passengers are undergoing testing, quarantine and medical treatment as needed.

According to a press release from Hurtigruten, the company sees the reason for the outbreak in a combination of failure to follow internal rules on board and the growing number of infections in many countries. As a consequence, Hurtigruten has cancelled all cruises on MS Roald Amundsen, MS Spitsbergen and MS Fridtjof Nansen. Scheduled coastal traffic between Bergen and Kirkenes is not concerned.

Hurtigrutenship MS Spitsbergen in Longyearbyen: all cruises are cancelled until further notice because of the Covid-19-infections on the MS Roald Amundsen.

There were also two local Norwegian women on board during the latest cruise of the MS Roald Amundsen who had spent the last winter in the hut Bamsebu in Bellsund. They were dropped off again there during the cruise. Meanwhile, they were also tested for the Corona virus. The result: negative.

I wish all those who got infected a quick and complete recovery!