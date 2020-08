After the remarkable series of polar bear visits to Longyearbyen in December and January, it had been relatively calm for a while. But yesterday (Saturday) afternoon, two polar bears were seen in Hiorthhamn, opposite Longyearbyen, just 3.5 kilometres across Adventfjord. A mother and a first-year cub were walking across the tundra towards Adventdalen.

Polar bears in Hiorthhamn near Longyearbyen

(photo taken from a distance of 3.5 kilometres).

The Sysselmannen was soon on scene with a helicopter to make sure the bears would not come too close to Longyearbyen.