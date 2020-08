Norway puts restrictions on cruising after corona cases

Norway’s government introduced further restrictions on cruise ships after a number Corona infections on the Hurtigruten ship MS Roald Amundsen last week, according to an official press release.

Hurtigruten informed potentially concerned passengers and the public only after a delay of two days about the Corona cases on board MS Roald Amundsen.

Here the Hurtigruten ship MS Spitsbergen in Longyearbyen.

Meanwhile it came out that Hurtigruten already knew on Wednesday about the suspicion of Corona infections on board, but did not inform potentially concerned passengers or the public before Friday despite contrary agreements with local health authorities, according to NRK. Not surprisingly, the result is strong critizism and a loss of faith by politics and the public.