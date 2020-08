Spitsbergen blog 2020: Sassenfjord

The Arctic season 2020, at least as we know it, went completely to the bin. But I don’t want to moan about that now, I rather appreciate that the summer nevertheless gave us quite a bit of arctic beauty. Just in a different way. The boat was a bit smaller than what we usually use, so we went to a couple of beautiful places in Isfjord, rather than venturing to Nordaustland or Edgeøya.

Over a while, I will share a couple of photos of our recent excursions in Spitsbergen. A bit different from what we usually have, in “normal” years … we start with a Zodiac trip to Sassenfjord. Beautiful landscape, arctic silence, friendly reindeer, lovely flowers – including some of the more rare ones such as Mertensia maritima and the Northern Jacobsladder – and fossils (shells and ammonites from the Jurassic. Flavoured with fine weather and plenty of time. Life in the Arctic 🙂

Galleri: Sassenfjord – Deltaneset

Click on thumbnail to open an enlarged version of the specific photo.