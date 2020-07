Spitsbergen with SV Antigua in September also cancelled because of Corona

Unfortunately, but not really surprising, we also have to cancel our last Spitsbergen-voyage this year with SV Antigua (08-18 September 2020). Even though Norway will start to allow most European tourists into the country again, current health safety regulations in place to control the Corona/Covid 19 risk make it impossible to operate this voyage and other ones. A small ship in remote areas is not a good situation these days.

The participants will now be contacted by the Geographischen Reisegesellschaft.

With Antigua in Spitsbergen: won’t happen in 2020 because of the Corona virus.

This applies also to our hiking and photography trip in and around Pyramiden (31 August – 07 September 2020). This will also be cancelled, the participants will be contacted soon.