Quarantine for travellers from Germany and Liechtenstein

Yesterday it was an assumption, based on recommendations by the Norwegian institute for public health (Folkehelseinstitutt, FHI), now it is official after a decision of the Norwegian government: travellers from Germany and Liechtenstein will be obliged to stay in quarantine for 10 days upon entry in Norway from Saturday. The same already applies to a large number of other European countries.

“Valid in all of Europe” – Corona virus warning.

(Photo composition. This is in reality of course the famous polar bear warning sign).

Travellers have to do their quarantine in one appropriate address upon entering Norway. Changing address during quarantine is not allowed, camping sites are not accepted as quarantine sites and quarantine has to be in mainland Norway, not Spitsbergen. Travellers may be asked for an appropriate booking or invitation when entering Norway.

The Norwegian threshold for introducing quarantine is 20 or more corona infections per 100,000 inhabitants within 14 days.