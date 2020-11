Additional departure with Arctica II: 28.8.-5.9.2021

We have cancelled all trips this year – now it is time to make new, fresh plans. For the arctic summer season 2021, we have scheduled one additional departure with SY Arctica II.

Of course we can’t predict the future, but considering the various news about vaccines we think we can be optimistic. After our traditional, long Spitsbergen voyage with Arctica II in August, there will be one more trip with this lovely little sailing ship,starting 28 August and finishing on 05 September.

Arctica II on the west coast of Spitsbergen: additional departure in 2021.

Due to all the cancellations of the 2020 season, there is a lot of interest in upcoming trips, so now we can offer 9 additional places and definitely a unique and intense experience.

This departure will be German speaking. The detailed description of the voyage including the price will follow soon, and then it will also be possible to make reservations. For further information or reservations, please don’t hesitate to get in touch with my colleague Uwe Maaß in the office of the Geographischen Reisegesellschaft or with me if you have any questions about the trip, the itinerary or the ship etc.

Please click here for further information about Arctica II German. And have a look at the triplogs and photo galleries from the voyages that we have done in the past to get a good idea of how they are going and what might happen. This trip will be shorter than the long trip in August, so we don’t plan to circumnavigate Spitsbergen. The focus will be on hiking and nature experience in the major fjord systems on the west coast of Spitsbergen, such as Isfjord, Bellsund, Forlandsund and Kongsfjord. The hikes will, in average, be longer than those that we usually do, for example, on Antigua. Please have a look at my page about arctic terrain (German) to get an idea of the conditions we will meet out in the field.