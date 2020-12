Photo prints with Spitsbergen driftwood frames

Still missing a really beautiful Christmas present for yourself or a beloved one? Here comes the solution for all arctic enthusiasts – no, not for all of them, just for four lucky ones, because each of these four high quality prints comes in exclusive single edition. Just once, no more.

So finally I have done what I had initially on my mind when I started with the idea of the picture frames made from real Spitsbergen driftwood. Initially, the idea was about my pictures. I wanted them to get good … well … frame conditions. This worked so well that the frames somehow took of with a life on their own, without the pictures.

Now I have got four photographic highlights, selected amongst ten thousands, many of which would easily have deserved the same honour. But there is now just four and no more. Two images show polar bears – there was just no way around the king of the Arctic – and two feature Spitsbergen’s stunning glacier landscapes in the amazing light of the arctic winter.

Here they are. Four images, four pictures, four frames. Exactly one original of each one. No copies.

The colours of the prints come out much better than on the photos here that show the prints together with the frames.

It is arctic winter and we are standing on the frozen fjord next to the mighty ice cliff of Heuglinbreen in Mohnbukta on the east coast of Spitsbergen. The sun has returned after the polar night, but it is still low on the sky, thus casting stunning light over the scenery and making the beautiful blue and green colours of the ice shine out.

Polar bear in Hornsund

An impressive, strong male polar bear that we could observe from the sailing ship Antigua on the icy shore of Hornsund. This particular polar bear was so impressive that one crew member later got it tattooed on his shoulder! That is not on offer here, but the print of the photo of this beautiful animal is without any doubt an eye-catcher on the wall, just as this particular polar bear in Hornsund in real life.

Mountain and glacier landscape in Tempelfjord

It is early March and we are standing on top of a little mountain on the shore of Tempelfjord. The sun, just having returned after the polar night, is still low in the sky even mid-day, casting amazing light over the whole scene, with intense colours and long shadows on the crevassed glacier Tunabreen.

Polar bear family in Tempelfjord

We aren watching the famous (by several documentaries) female polar bear “Frost” as she enjoys a playful and relaxed day out on the ice in Tempelfjord together with her two little cubs. These were a good five months old at the time of photography in early May. At this time of year, there are plenty of seals lying on the ice and the little polar bear family can enjoy life without worries, something that comes clearly through on this photo. A beautiful experience, both out there in nature and as a picture on the wall.

