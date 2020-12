Our plan B, originally kind of an emergency solution to replace the cancelled live dates in November and December, turned out to be amazingly successful, to our great surprise. So we, Birgit Lutz and Rolf Stange, have now scheduled the “Arctic Wednesday”: a series of online presentations where we can pick up selected topics. Let’s travel together online to the beautiful, cold ends of the world! We will start on 13 January with a series of six dates, every Wednesday for six weeks. Birgit and I have selected a range of topics ranging from adventure and travel through history to environment, which we hope you will enjoy.

The Arctic Wednesday: polar online presentations with Birgit Lutz and Rolf Stange.

The presentations will be in German. I know there are a lot of German-speaking visitors to the English site, for example from the Netherlands – this is why I include this brief note here in English. For further information, please refer to the German version of this page (change language by clicking on the flagg symbol on top of this page).

Click on thumbnail to open an enlarged version of the specific photo.