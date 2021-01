New regulations for drones are in force since 01 January 2021. Drones weighing more than 250 g or that have a camera need to be registered at the Norwegian air traffic authority air traffic authority (Luftfartstilsynset). This includes a web-based course, a test and a fee. Everybody who wants to use a drone in Svalbard (or mainland Norway, for that sake) will need to go through that, unless the drone weighs less than 250 g and does not have a camera.

No flight zone around Longyearbyen and the most important rules for drones in Svalbard (Sysselmannen. Follow the link to get a high resolution file).

The most important rules are given on the Sysselmannen’s website. These include amongst others:

Registration, course and test, see above.

General no flight zones within 5 km distance from the airports in Longyearbyen and Sveagruva. This includes almost all of Longyearbyen!

General no flight zones within 20 km distance around Ny-Ålesund (radio silence zone to avoid disturbance of sensitive scientific instruments). This includes the whole Kongsfjord.

Disturbance of wildlife and humans is generally forbidden. Respect peoples’ privacy (minimum distance from people, buildings, boats etc.: 150 m).

Maximum flight altitude above ground: 120 m.

The drone must remain within eyesight.

Flying in darkness is not allowed.