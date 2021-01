Norway tightens travel restrictions and requires tests for travellers to Spitsbergen

Many countries have introduced restrictions on travelling in an attempt to keep the new versions of the SarsCov-2 (corona) virus under control. Norway has also had a number cases with these new viruses recenty and tightens in on regulations for international traffic to reduce further spreading, according to a press release by the Norwegian government, which is also available in English (click here).

Applies to all of Spitsbergen: Corona-quarantine.

Compulsory corona testing has now additionally been introduced (photo composition).

Since today (Friday, 01 January) everybody who travels to Spitsbergen has to be tested within 24 hours before travelling. This has to be done before travelling, hence on the mainland and not after arrival.

Rapid tests are also accepted, acording to Knut Selmer, medical doctor at the hospital in Longyearbyen, who talked to Svalbardposten.