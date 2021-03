Polar bear shot in Mohnbukta, man injured

A man was injured and a polar bear shot and killed earlier today in Mohnbukta on the east coast of Spitsbergen, according to the Sysselmannen.

To persons were on the fast ice in Mohnbukta with snow mobiles. Both were employees in the film production company Jason Roberts Productions and on the ice to measure the thickness. As far as currently known, the men were not aware of the presence of the bear until it attacked from behind. One man received injuries during the attack, the other one shot the bear.

Polar bear on the ice in Mohnbukta (archive image).

The Sysselmannen arrived soon on site by helicopter with police and rescue forces. The infured man was soon delivered to the hospital in Longyearbyen. His injuries are said to be minor.

Both persons appear to be experienced locals. The case is under investigation by the Sysselmannen. Polar bears are protected in Spitsbergen.