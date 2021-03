Norwegian coal mining in Spitsbergen to end in 2028

Coal is an energy carrier source of the past. This is also the case in Spitsbergen, where the power supply of most of the few remaining settlements is till based on coal. Work has been going on for more than just a while in Longyearbyen to replace today’s coal power plant with a more modern, more environmentally friendly and more reliable energy supply. The question as to which energy source will be used, or which combination of various energy sources, remains yet to be answered, several options are still debated. But the aim is to have a new energy supply up and running within 5 years.

Expecting that the new solution will not involve coal, the Norwegian mining company Store Norske Spitsbergen Kulkompani has decided to put an end to coal mining in mine 7, the last Norwegian coal mine in Spitsbergen that is still producing coal, when the coal power plant is history, according to Svalbardposten. Hence, mining is expecte to cease in mine 7 in 2028. Store Norske then expects to use 2 years for a major clean-up.

Mine 7 near Longyearbyen: end of Norwegian coal mining in Spitsbergen expected in 2028.

Store Norske expects growth and new jobs in business areas such as new solutions of energy supply, logistics, property and housing.

Sveagruva, for decades Norway’s largest coal mining settlement in Spitsbergen, is already in an advanced stage of a major clean-up process. The Russian in Barentsburg may, for some time, be the only ones who run an active coal mine in Spitsbergen, but also here – coal mining won’t last forever. The end of coal production in Barentsburg has been forecasted already more than once, with mining coming to an end in years that are now already history. But it appears fair to assume that Russian coal mining won’t continue much beyond 2030, if at all.