The wea­ther fore­cast pre­dicts strong sou­the­as­ter­ly winds, remi­nis­cent of the situa­ti­on just befo­re and during the fatal avalan­che in Decem­ber 2015 during which 2 peop­le died in their homes.

The red zone near Lia, the part of Lon­gye­ar­by­en next to the moun­tain Suk­ker­top­pen, may not be ent­e­red until from Satur­day 8 a.m. until fur­ther noti­ce from offi­cial side. The buil­dings shown in the red area were des­troy­ed by the cata­stro­phic 2015 avalan­che.

Map © Nor­sk Polar­in­sti­tutt / Sys­sel­man­nen på Sval­bard.

The Sys­sel­man­nen has reac­ted and evacua­ted parts of Lon­gye­ar­by­en that may be at risk. This con­cerns a cou­p­le of houses in Nyby­en on the east side of the road, near the slo­pe of the moun­tain, and the lower slo­pes of Suk­ker­top­pen next to Lia (the part of Lon­gye­ar­by­en that has the lovely old woo­den buil­dings with pit­ched roofs). This is whe­re houses were des­troy­ed during the avalan­che a few days befo­re Christ­mas 2015.

The are­as con­cer­ned must be evacua­ted until Satur­day morning 08:00 and they may not be ent­e­red until fur­ther noti­ce by the Sys­sel­man­nen. Peop­le can not arran­ge pri­va­te accom­mo­da­ti­on can con­ta­ct the local admi­nis­tra­ti­on. The­re are fewer locals, tou­rists and stu­dents in Lon­gye­ar­by­en now than in nor­mal times due to the coro­na cri­sis, so accom­mo­da­ti­on should gene­ral­ly be avail­ab­le.

The red zone in and near Nyby­en in upper Lon­gye­ar­by­en is off limits as of Satur­day 8 a.m. and until fur­ther noti­ce from the Sys­sel­man­nen.

Map © Nor­sk Polar­in­sti­tutt / Sys­sel­man­nen på Sval­bard.

The Sys­sel­man­nen reminds ever­y­bo­dy that the­re is a high avalan­che risk in the field. The Nor­we­gi­an avalan­che warning web­site Varsom.no cur­r­ent­ly indi­ca­tes risk level 3 (oran­ge) for Nor­dens­kiöld Land.