The wea­ther in Spits­ber­gen has lar­ge­ly been rather unfriend­ly for a while with a lot of wind, snow and com­pa­ra­tively mild tem­pe­ra­tures. The Eas­ter wee­kend was not as ide­al for long trips into the out­doors as many would have wan­ted. A group of ski expe­di­tio­ners who wan­ted to go “Spits­ber­gen på langs”, a deman­ding tour from the south cape to the north point of the main island, had to be picked up by heli­co­p­ter just days after the start.

Gru­ve­f­jel­let abo­ve Nyby­en (the buil­dings are part of Nyby­en).

Cur­r­ent­ly, the wea­ther fore­cast again inclu­des a lot of wind and snow for Lon­gye­ar­by­en and lar­ge parts of Sval­bard, and this invol­ves a high avalan­che risk. The offi­cial warning sys­tem

varsom.no is now on "red" (sta­ge 4 out of 5).

Lar­ge cor­ni­ces have built up at Gru­ve­fel­let next to Nyby­en, the upper part of Lon­gye­ar­by­en. The­se cor­ni­ces may break off at any time and put buil­dings at risk. The Sys­sel­man­nen has con­clu­ded that the only way to keep ever­y­bo­dy safe is to evacua­te parts of Nyby­en until fur­ther noti­ce. This inclu­des the buil­dings on the east side of the road and the adja­cing slo­pe of Gru­ve­f­jel­let. Ever­y­bo­dy has to lea­ve from this area until 1800 today (Fri­day). The evacua­ti­on can only be lifted by the Sys­sel­man­nen, and it is not known when this will hap­pen.