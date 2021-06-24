spitzbergen-3
fb  Spitsbergen Panoramas - 360-degree panoramas  de  en  nb  Spitsbergen Shop  
Marker
Home* News and Stories → New wea­pon regu­la­ti­ons

New wea­pon regu­la­ti­ons

Posted on 24. June 2021 by Rolf Stange

Whe­re­as most peop­le in more cen­tral parts of Euro­pe hard­ly have anything to do with fire­arms in their dai­ly life, things are dif­fe­rent in polar bear coun­try and with 5000 arms for near 2500 peop­le, Lon­gye­ar­by­en has a wea­pon den­si­ty that is pro­bab­ly not far away from Texan stan­dards. It is actual­ly not direct­ly requi­red by law to car­ry a rif­le when lea­ving the sett­le­ments as it is often ven­ti­la­ted by poor­ly infor­med media (or gui­des, unfor­tu­n­a­te­ly – click here for more about some com­mon­ly told arc­tic bull­shit sto­ries), but it is com­mon prac­ti­ce and it is gene­ral­ly stron­gly advi­sed to be pro­per­ly equip­ped when ven­tu­ring out into polar bear coun­try.

Com­mer­cial wea­pon ren­tal in Lon­gye­ar­by­en

Sci­en­tists, indi­vi­du­al tou­rists and others who need, can rent wea­pons in Lon­gye­ar­by­en from aut­ho­ri­sed wea­pon dea­lers, of which the­re are two. The­re was the time when some kind of ID was enough to get a hea­vy-calibre fire­arm; but this has been histo­ry for years now: to rent a wea­pon from a com­mer­cial sup­plier, you need to have papers that you are legal­ly enti­t­led to have a wea­pon of the rele­vant kind or of a hig­her class, for examp­le a Euro­pean fire­arms pass or a hun­ting licen­se. If you do not have any of the­se or equi­va­lent, you can app­ly for per­mis­si­on from the Sys­sel­man­nen.

Bor­ro­wing wea­pons from per­sons or com­pa­nies

Until recent­ly it was, howe­ver, easy to bor­row a wea­pon from a pri­va­te per­son or, as an employee, from a com­pa­ny. The owner of the wea­pon “just” had to make sure that the bor­rower had the pro­per skills and know­ledge and was cha­rac­ter-wise able to have con­trol over such a poten­ti­al­ly let­hal wea­pon. A simp­le form had to com­ple­ted by the owner to pro­vi­de evi­dence for legal bor­ro­wing for up to 4 weeks. But this is now histo­ry.

New Nor­we­gi­an wea­pon law from 01 June

A new wea­pon law came into for­ce in Nor­way inclu­ding Spits­ber­gen on 01 June, repla­cing the pre­vious one which was from 1961. One key chan­ge is this: The respon­si­bi­li­ty to check the borrower’s appro­pria­teness to be given a wea­pon is not the owner’s any­mo­re but now lies with appro­pria­te aut­ho­ri­ties. That is the poli­ce in main­land Nor­way and the Sys­sel­man­nen (new desi­gna­ti­on from July: Sys­sel­mes­ter) in Spits­ber­gen (Sval­bard), who pro­vi­des fur­ther infor­ma­ti­on on their offi­cial web­site.

This con­di­ti­on is con­si­de­red met when the bor­rower can pro­vi­de papers that enti­t­le him or her to own a wea­pon of the kind in ques­ti­on or a hig­her-clas­sed one (yes, the­re was a simi­lar sen­tence hig­her up on this page alrea­dy). This can, for examp­le, be a Nor­we­gi­an wea­pon card or a Euro­pean fire­arm pass. The owner is obli­ga­ted to check this befo­re han­ding a wea­pon to the bor­rower. This is valid both for bor­ro­wing wea­pons bet­ween pri­va­te per­sons, for examp­le bet­ween mem­bers of one fami­ly – a com­mon prac­ti­ce in Lon­gye­ar­by­en – and wit­hin com­pa­nies, for examp­le tour ope­ra­tors who sup­ply their gui­des with rif­les, also a very com­mon prac­ti­ce in Spits­ber­gen.

Rifle, Spitsbergen

Out and on tour in Spits­ber­gen: a rif­le is usual­ly not far away.

App­ly­ing for bor­ro­wing a wea­pon

If the bor­rower does not have pro­per cer­ti­fi­ca­ti­on, then the only way to legal­ly bor­row a wea­pon is app­ly­ing for per­mis­si­on from the Sys­sel­man­nen, who will check the applicant’s gene­ral appro­pria­teness (cer­ti­fi­ca­te of good con­duct) and the rele­vant skills and know­ledge (“til­strek­ke­lig våpen­d­ugleik”) to hand­le a wea­pon. Accord­ing to the Sys­sel­man­nen, this can be done by pro­vi­ding evi­dence for having done mili­ta­ry ser­vice, acti­ve mem­bers­hip in a shoo­ting club or a safe­ty cour­se that inclu­des wea­pon hand­ling such as, for examp­le, the cour­ses usual­ly pro­vi­ded by UNIS in Lon­gye­ar­by­en to their stu­dents and employees. The app­li­ca­ti­on cos­ts 248 kro­ner (near 25 Euro). Click here to access an app­li­ca­ti­on form, app­li­ca­ti­ons by email are not accep­ted.

That’s the theo­ry. In prac­ti­ce, ques­ti­ons remain open: do offi­cial docu­ments such as a cer­ti­fi­ca­te of good con­duct need (appro­ved) trans­la­ti­on and which docu­ments exact­ly are accep­ted or not. I have sent a ques­ti­on cata­lo­gue to the Sys­sel­man­nen and pro­vi­de updates here as more infor­ma­ti­on beco­mes avail­ab­le.

Bor­ro­wing ver­sus ren­ting

Com­mer­cial wea­pon ren­tal (Nor­we­gi­an: utleie) is for­bid­den for pri­va­te per­sons and most com­pa­nies. Only aut­ho­ri­sed wea­pon dea­lers may offer wea­pons for ren­tal on a com­mer­cial basis.

Deter­rents remain com­pul­so­ry

All this does not touch the legal requi­re­ment to car­ry an appro­pria­te deter­rent such as a signal pis­tol becau­se polar bears are strict­ly pro­tec­ted and may not just be shot. Ever­ything must be done to avoid dan­ge­rous encoun­ters or, if it hap­pens any­way, to avoid shoo­ting a polar bear as long as human life is safe. Pep­per spray is, howe­ver, not legal­ly avail­ab­le in Nor­way inclu­ding Spits­ber­gen. In cer­tain situa­tions, for examp­le from the rela­ti­ve safe­ty of a hut or even a tent, pep­per spray could be hel­pful to sca­re a polar bear away effi­ci­ent­ly and for good, thus poten­ti­al­ly avoiding a situa­ti­on whe­re a bear might be shot.

Back

BOOKS, CALENDAR, POSTCARDS AND MORE

This and other publishing products of the Spitsbergen publishing house in the Spitsbergen-Shop.

  • Poster “Svalbardhytter”

    The poster "Svalbardhytter" (70 x 100 cm) visualizes the diversity of Spitsbergen's huts in a range of arctic landscapes.
    Order now

  • Book “Svalbardhytter”

    The companion book for the Svalbardhytter poster. The poster visualises the diversity of Spitsbergen‘s huts and their stories in a range of Arctic landscapes. The book tells the stories of the huts in three languages.
    Order now

  • Spitsbergen – Svalbard. The complete guidebook

    Comprehensive guidebook about Spitsbergen. Background (wildlife, plants, geology, history etc.), practical information including travelling seasons, how to travel, description of settlements, routes and regions.
    Order now

  • Norwegens arktischer Norden (2): Aerial Arctic

    Lofoten, Jan Mayen and Spitsbergen from the air - Photobook: Norway's arctic islands. The text in this book is German, but there is very little text, so I am sure that you will enjoy it regardless which languages you read (or not).
    Order now

  • Rocks and Ice. Landscapes of the North

    A geographical traveling accompaniment to Spitsbergen and East Greenland (68-74°N). This is the English edition of the German book "Steine und Eis".
    Order now

  • East Greenland in Winter

    Join an exciting journey with dog, skis and tent through the wintery wastes of East Greenland! We were five guys and a dog when we started in Ittoqqortoormiit, the northernmost one of two settlements on Greenland’s east coast.
    Order now

  • Postcard set Spitsbergen (Svalbard)

    12 Spitsbergen postcards in a beautifully designed tray. Individually numbered limited edition!
    Order now

  • Limited edition postcard set Antarctica

    12 postcards which come in a beautifully designed tray. Beautiful images from South Georgia across Antarctica from the Antarctic Peninsula to the Ross Sea and up to Macquarie Island and Campbell Island.
    Order now

  • Double calendar 2021: Spitsbergen and Antarctica

    Spitsbergen – Antarctic double calendar. The back side of the sheets, which used to be blank until 2019, are now fully used so you actually get two calendars for the price of one – twelve stunning Spitsbergen images on one side and twelve equally stunning Antarctic images on the other side!
    Order now
last modification: 2021-06-24 · copyright: Rolf Stange
css.php