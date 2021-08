It is still Mon­day, 09 August, and the day is not over yet. After a short stretch with fog and swell, For­landsund wel­co­mes us with sunshi­ne and dozens of fin wha­les!

Later in the evening, at Prins Karls For­land, the fog has caught up again with us. Nevertheless, we take the oppor­tu­ni­ty for a late evening mee­ting with a herd of wal­rus.